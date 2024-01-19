Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

