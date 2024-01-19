Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

