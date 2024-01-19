Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

