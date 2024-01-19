Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $4,983,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 3.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,143.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,039.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.