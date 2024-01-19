Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,314 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $190.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

