Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,983 shares of company stock worth $82,194,265. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $128.64.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

