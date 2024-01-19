Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

