Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,660,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 195.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

