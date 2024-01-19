Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore upped their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

