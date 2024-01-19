Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

