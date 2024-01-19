Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $56.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

