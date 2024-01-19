Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 591 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 62.7% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 639,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.