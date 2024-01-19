Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 603 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after buying an additional 1,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

