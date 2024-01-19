Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

NYSE UBER opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

