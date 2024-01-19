Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $465.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.71 and a 200-day moving average of $414.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $466.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

