Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $254.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

