WCF Bancorp, Inc. (WCFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
WCF Bancorp Price Performance
WCF Bancorp stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.
About WCF Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WCF Bancorp
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.