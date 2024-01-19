Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 9,340 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 294.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 199,776 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 125.82%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

