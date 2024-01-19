Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Masco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,215,000 after buying an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after buying an additional 282,151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,912,000 after buying an additional 94,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Masco by 48.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

