Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,335 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $72,249,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

