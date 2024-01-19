Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 267 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

