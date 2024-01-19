Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after buying an additional 152,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $474.47 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.