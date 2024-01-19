Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

