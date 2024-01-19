Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

