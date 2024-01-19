Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,378 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

