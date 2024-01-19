Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

