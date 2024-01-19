Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.85% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACES stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

