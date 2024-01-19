Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,460,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

