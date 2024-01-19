Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $139.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

