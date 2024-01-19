Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 1.6 %

TXT opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

