Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,706 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.