Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $106.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

