Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hubbell by 33.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 50.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $325.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.65 and its 200 day moving average is $311.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

