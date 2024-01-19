Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,673 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

PEAK opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

