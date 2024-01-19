Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,124 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

