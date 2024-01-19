Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $383.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.46 and a 200-day moving average of $347.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

