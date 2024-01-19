Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 12,151 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.16 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

