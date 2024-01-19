Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 14,345 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $84.82 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

