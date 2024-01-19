Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 60,823 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,823 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,334,000 after purchasing an additional 328,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.19 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

