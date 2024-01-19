Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $232.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $233.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

