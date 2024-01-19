Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $257.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $258.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

