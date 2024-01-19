Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.