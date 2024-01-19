Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APD opened at $259.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.35 and its 200 day moving average is $282.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

