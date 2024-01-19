Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.