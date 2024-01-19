Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 10,344 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MET opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.28.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.