Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 174 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

MSCI stock opened at $546.46 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

