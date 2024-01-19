Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 242 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $284.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

