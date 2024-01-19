Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 272 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.18 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

