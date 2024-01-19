Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

