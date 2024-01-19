Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 34 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 2.0 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,722.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,625.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,555.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,661 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,816. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.